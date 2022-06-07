Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will report $70.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 157,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,663. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

