Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.59 million.

FCFS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 222,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,976. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

