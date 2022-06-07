Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCDA shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,055. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

