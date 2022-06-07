Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will post $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.85. 1,417,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

