Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.94 Million

Brokerages expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $255.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $3,447,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
