Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $840.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.50 million and the lowest is $834.37 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. 207,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,854. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AptarGroup has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $146.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.