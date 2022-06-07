Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $108.15 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

