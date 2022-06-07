Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $5.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $5.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 812,041 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 18,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,014. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

