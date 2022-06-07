Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 3,625,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.