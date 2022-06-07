Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post sales of $50.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Greenlane posted sales of $34.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $209.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.10 million to $212.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $261.28 million, with estimates ranging from $250.05 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

