Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,108. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

