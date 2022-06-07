Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.91 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.02717602 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00163055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00396029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030324 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,842 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

