Yellow Road Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $48,886.07 and $437.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00787022 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00384977 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

