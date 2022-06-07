Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 478251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YGR shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$313.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,105,975.16. Also, Director Frederick Lee Morton bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.04 per share, with a total value of C$85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,600 shares in the company, valued at C$895,584.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

