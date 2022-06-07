X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $625.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

