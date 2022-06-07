Woodcoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00013643 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $32.23 million and $285,800.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,574.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.52 or 0.05932502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00206784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00597681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00616485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00072032 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

