Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.599 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.56.

