Wedbush Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.11.
NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
