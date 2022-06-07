Wedbush Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

