W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.84

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

