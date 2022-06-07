W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.84

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.