Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Voya Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 160.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,641.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

