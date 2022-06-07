Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $643,932.54 and approximately $76,482.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

