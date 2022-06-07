Verso Token (VSO) Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.00760509 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 275% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00083856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00375838 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

