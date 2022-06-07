Velo (VELO) Market Cap Hits $43.97 Million

Velo (VELO) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $43.97 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

