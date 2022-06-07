Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,774,000.

VTI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,854. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average is $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

