Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.03. Approximately 1,262,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,135,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.