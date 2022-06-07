Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.03. Approximately 1,262,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,135,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

