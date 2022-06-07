Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.39

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Valhi by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

