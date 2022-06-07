USDX 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006076 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

