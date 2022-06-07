UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 7.9% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.16. 184,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,826,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.52.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UP Fintech by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

