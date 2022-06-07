Unslashed Finance Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $600.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

