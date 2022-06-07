United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.