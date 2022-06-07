Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 0% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $42,143.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00902013 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 266.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00087441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00403221 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

