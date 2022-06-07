TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $407.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 397 ($4.97), with a volume of 1133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.89).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGL shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.70) to GBX 465 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of £290.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

