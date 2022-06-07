Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$90.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$80.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at C$691,923,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,516.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.