TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Trading Down 4.2%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.34. 5,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TIM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TIM by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.