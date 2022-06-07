ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) COO Christopher Homer Sells 8,342 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) COO Christopher Homer sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $33,618.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,819.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 1,112,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

