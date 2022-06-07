The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $257.47 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $257.47 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00437091 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004201 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00160280 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,564,878 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

