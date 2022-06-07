The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

