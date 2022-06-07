The Corgi of PolkaBridge Price Up 129.5% Over Last Week (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $256,887.04 and $33,600.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 129.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00761975 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 272.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00377827 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

