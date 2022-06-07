The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Survey

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The American Energy Group and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential downside of 21.91%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The American Energy Group and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $558.01 million 2.03 -$41.48 million ($0.31) -25.61

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -6.93% -18.05% 3.86%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats The American Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group (Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

