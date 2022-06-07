TerraCredit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

