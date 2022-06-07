Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

TS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 42,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

