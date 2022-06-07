Target Global Acquisition I Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 7th

Target Global Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 7th. Target Global Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TGAAU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

