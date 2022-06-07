Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $2.11 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $486,704.23 and $380.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00761975 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 272.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00377827 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

