Swap Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $112,720.67 and approximately $8.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00888032 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00399069 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,331,303 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

