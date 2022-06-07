Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.16. 437,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.34. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6994295 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.