SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.33 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

