Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $907,913.76

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $907,913.76 and $7,768.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,888,330 coins and its circulating supply is 45,188,330 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

