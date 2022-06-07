StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 575.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

