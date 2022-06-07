StockNews.com Upgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

XPO opened at $56.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

