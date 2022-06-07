StockNews.com Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.56 on Friday. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

